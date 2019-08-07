7th Annual International Conference Disso India to be held in Chandigarh

Society for Pharmaceutical Dissolution Science (SPDS) is conducting its 7th Annual International Conference Disso India – Chandigarh 2019 on 12th and 13th September, 2019 jointly with NIPER and SAS Nagar. The event will promote introduction of new technology and will have deliberations on various issues faced related to dissolution. The conclave will witness participation of the eminent professionals from the pharmaceutical industry.

Conducted every year, this flagship conference by SPDS is attended by professionals from Indian pharma, R&D, QA and QC as well as the academia, involving speakers from the US, Europe and Asia.

Disso India-Chandigarh 2019 will have 15 lectures from eminent professionals working in the pharmaceutical industry from around the world as well as the academia. Around 200 delegates from the industry and academia are expected to participate in this conference.

The event is being organised under the joint chairmanship of Pradeep Mattu, DC – Punjab and NK Ahuja, DC – Haryana, and the organising secretary, Professor Arvind Bansal, Professor and Head (Department of Pharmaceutics), NIPER, SAS Nagar, Panjab. The event will comprise plenary lecture, panel discussions, exhibits and poster session.