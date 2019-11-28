5th SCDM India Conference to be held in Bengaluru

The 5th edition of the SCDM India Conference has been scheduled to take place in Bengaluru on 6th and 7th of December, 2019 with a theme ‘Rotate to the New: Data Stewardship | Data Analytics | Data Science’. As the industry traverses through this journey of ‘Rotate to the New’, to improve the performance of today’s R&D model, many companies are already making the shift to adopt digital technologies.

As companies look to apply these technologies either individually or in combination to perform operational activities – Data Stewardship, Data Analytics and Data Science take a center stage as quintessential elements and attributes. The SCDM India Annual Conference stitches these attributes together and gives every ‘data scientist’ an opportunity to come forward, participate, present and contribute.

The Society for Clinical Data Management (SCDM) was created to advance the discipline of Clinical Data Management through the future and present challenges. In the past 25 years, SCDM members promoted quality and excellence in data management and helped to develop and support Clinical Data Management professionals all over the world. The mission and vision of SCDM are focused on three essential Concepts: Connect, Inspire, Educate.