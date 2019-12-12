‘3rd Annual Pharma Project & Portfolio Management Summit 2020’ to be held in January

The ‘3rd Annual Pharma Project & Portfolio Management Summit 2020’ is scheduled from 23rd to 24th January, 2020 in Mumbai. Organised by Eminence Business Media, the past two editions of the summit have thrived on a unique event format and content. After deliberating with the experts with many years of experience in the industry, the company has designed the next edition focussing on the latest demand and changes of portfolio and project managers.

Whether one is looking at adapting portfolio governance, project management under complex constraints of pharmaceutical world or actively advocating their PMO for dynamic flexible process options, this event will have something new to offer.

The first-ever moot-court session will take place during this two-day summit and participants can also be a part of young minds converse where young project/portfolio managers will present their white paper research. Don’t miss out on the opportunity to network with industry peers and share in the ideas and discussion that are shaping the next developments in portfolio and project management in pharma.