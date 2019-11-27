13th CPhI and P-MEC India Expo leads transformation in global pharmaceutical space

Informa Markets in India recently raised the curtain to the 13th edition of South Asia’s biggest pharma event, CPhI and P-MEC India expo, a three-day exhibition at the India Expo Centre in Greater Noida. Informa Market’s signature event featured industry leaders from across the globe with 1,600 exhibitors from 44 countries. The gathering represented the latest developments in the pharmaceutical space across the globe. Pharmaceutical governing bodies like Pharmexcil, CIPI and IDMA supported the expo making it yet another ground-breaking event.

The expo was inaugurated by Dr Dinesh Dua, Chairman, Pharmexcil; Mahendra Mehta, President, Indian Pharmaceutical Machinery Manufacturers Association; Samir Limaye, Vice President, IPMME; Ravi Uday Bhaskar, Director-General, Pharmexcil; Dr Satish Wagh, CMD, Supriya Lifesciences; Michael Duck, Executive VP, Informa Markets in Asia; Yogesh Mudras, Managing Director, Informa Markets in India, and Rahul Deshpande, Group Director, Informa Markets in India, amidst a gathering of industry experts from across the globe.

Commenting on this year’s CPhI and P-MEC India Expo, Mudras said, “The past 12 editions of the CPhI and P-MEC India expo have paved the way for advancement in the Pharma space. It is always a pleasure for us to provide a forum to the industry leaders to present their contributions to the industry and at the same time, witness those of their peers. With a 12 per cent growth rate annually, the Indian pharmaceutical market is growing steadily, almost twice the world market growth rate. Having said that, unless we capture new market trends, innovate, adapt and seek newer opportunities, there is a risk of losing relevance in this dynamic global market.

“The CPhI and P-MEC India Expo is also an inherent part of our magnum opus, India Pharma Week (IPW), an array of marquee events celebrating the pharma industry, which started its fourth edition with the Pre-Connect Congress. Always staying sensitive and true to trends, this year the theme for the IPW is ‘Adapt, Collaborate and Reinvent’, to achieve the next phase of growth for the Indian pharma domain. It is imperative to ‘Embrace Disruption to Avoid Being Disrupted’ and for the same to happen, among other factors, Indian companies need to evolve from the low-pricing approach, diversify their product range, and tap the growth potential through clinical trial market, high end drugs, penetration into the rural market, and the Contract Research and Manufacturing Services (CRAMS).”

Key exhibitors at the CPhI and P-MEC India expo include ACG, Excellence United, Aurobindo Pharma, Nectar Lifesciences, Hoong-A Corporation, Supriya Lifesciences, IMA, GEA Group, Optel Group, Bosch, Bowman & Archer, Solace Engineers, Morepen Laboratories, Hetero Labs, Neogen Chemicals, Akums Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, Granules India, Acebright Pharma, Zim Laboratories, Nitika Pharmaceuticals Specialities, Scope Ingredients, Evonik India, Colorcon Asia, Pioma Chemicals, IMCD India, Accupack Engineering, Pharmalab India, Ace Technologies, Gerresheimer, Uflex, Nipro PharmaPackaging, and Indo German Pharma Engineers, among many more.