11th edition of PharmaTech Expo & LabTech Expo 2020 held in Mumbai

The 11th edition of PharmaTech Expo & LabTech Expo 2020 was recently held at Bombay Exhibition Centre, Mumbai. The event focussed on pharma machinery, formulation, nutraceutical, API’s, cosmetics, Ayurveda, laboratory, analytical and packaging equipment. Spread over 9000 square metres, the expo featured more than 250 exhibitors displaying machinery and equipment for producing drugs/pharma and the manufacturers of pharma products. The event witnessed around 5500 visitors with participation from 15 African countries.

Dignitaries who graced the inaugural function were Demeke – Consul General, Ethiopia; Dr Dinesh Dua – Chairman, Pharmexcil; Chakravarthi AVPS – Global Ambassador, World Packaging Organisation; Daara Patel – Secretary-General, IDMA; Amit Thakkar- President, DMMA; Sunanda Rajendran -Secretary General, Indo-African Chamber Commence and Industry, Mumbai; Matsunaga – Director General, JETRO Mumbai; Dr Renu Shome, Director, The Council of EU Chambers in India; Shakshi Kulkarni – Director, SME Chamber of India, Mumbai; Sujata Uchil- Deputy Director of FIEO, Mumbai.

The expo also saw well-attended reverse buyer-seller meets organised by the Indo-Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IACCI), bringing in buyers from African countries including Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cameroon, Congo, D R Congo, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Liberia, Mali, Namibia, Nigeria, Rwanda, South Africa and Tanzania. One to one meetings with entrepreneurs from African countries were over the three-day event.

According to a statement issued by Indo-African Chamber of Commerce and Industry, the Pharmatech & Lab Expo 2020 was an excellent event, a fruitful and meaningful one. A total of 180 MoUs and 58 Joint Venture agreements with PPP (Public-Private Partnership) were signed during the event.

The event was held in association with Indo-Africa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (IACCI); the partner organisation was Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA); Drug Marketing and Manufacturers Association (DMMA), Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO), Exclusive Support Organisation was provided by Pharmaceutical Export Promotion Council (PHARMEXCIL), Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO). The international supporter was The Council of EU Chambers of Commerce In India and was supported by Indian Chamber of International Business, SME Chamber of India, Packaging Industry Association of India.