11th Annual KAIZEN Congress – India 2020 being held in Pune

Indian economy is growing, and many industries are flourishing but the biggest hurdle has been inadequate utilisation of resources and wasteful activities. IMF has sounded an alert for a global slowdown, and India isn’t immune from it. In fact, the Indian economy is going through one of the toughest challenges in recent times, with major sectors, such as the automobile industry, feeling the pinch. In such challenging times, it becomes even more crucial to maximise the utilisation of all the resources at hand.

The principles of KAIZEN help organisations adopt a lean approach, thus helping them become more productive. Since its inception, KAIZEN Institute has helped with the exchange of ideas and information in the realm of operational excellence.

The theme for this year’s KAIZEN Congress India – ‘Thriving in Adversity through Business Excellence’ also talks about this economical breakdown and trains organisations to equip themselves to face such adversities with KAIZEN philosophies leading to operational excellence.

KAIZEN Congress India, one of the most sought-after events in the realm of operational excellence and lean methodologies, is back for its 11th edition. The annual event aims to demystify the concepts of KAIZEN and help companies become more efficient. Spanning over three days, the gathering is replete with training sessions, benchmark tours, and more than 30 real-life case studies that is a treasure trove of practical information for KAIZEN practitioners and organisations.

KAIZEN Congress India 2020 will have more than 100 companies gathering at one place to learn the latest lean methodologies and how companies have leveraged the principles of Kaizen to become more efficient. With more than 250 attendees and over 20 eminent speakers from varied industries, it is a lucrative opportunity to interact with some of the most successful Kaizen practitioners in the country.

At the event you will:

1. Learn about the tools that can help you transform any organisation into a lean, mean machine

2. See real-life improvements through the KAIZEN Benchmark Tours

3. Share insights into real time implementations through case studies presented by leading Indian organisations

4. Get inspired through knowledge sharing sessions by stalwarts who practice KAIZEN

