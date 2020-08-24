West Pharma Services commences warehousing operations in Chennai

Read Article

West Pharmaceutical Services announced the official opening of its warehousing operations in Chennai, India. “The warehouse in Sriperumbudur Chennai will serve customers within the Indian market and is integral to West’s ongoing efforts to enhance the customer experience through shorter lead time and improved trading process,” informed the company through a statement.

“Our pharma customers value speed and efficiency to facilitate their work developing solutions for patients. With the opening of our warehouse in Chennai, the delivery time will be reduced to one week for the most ordered SKUs in India. Previously, depending on the SKU and the region from which it was being ordered, delivery could take anywhere from five to 16 weeks. There will be significant time saved for our customers with the new warehouse, which will make it even easier for them to do business with West,” said Alagu Subramaniam, MD, West Pharmaceutical Services, India.

“To determine the SKUs with which to begin operations, the West India team has evaluated more than 500 SKUs being ordered from different geographies, such as Singapore, the US, and the EU. The warehouse will initially stock a small number of the top SKUs being ordered by customers from these regions and will expand to offer more SKUs by the end of 2020,” said the company’s statement.

“West now offers delivery of orders to anywhere in India to its customers. Having a strong logistic partner enables us to take care of last-mile connectivity, which will allow customers located in remote areas of the country to now order from us,” added Alagu.

Elaborating on the role he expects the warehouse to play in the India operations, Alagu said, “With the ability to stock locally, and the addition of more SKUs every quarter, we expect to be able to service almost all of our customers in India through the warehouse by the end of the year.”