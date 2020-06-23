West Launches AccelTRA® RTS/RTU Product Line in India

Read Article

West Pharmaceutical Services, a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, recently announced the launch of the AccelTRA® Ready to Sterilize (RTS)/Ready to Use (RTU) product line in the Indian market, under the AccelTRA components program.

The AccelTRA components program was designed to provide generic drug manufacturers with components for injectable drug delivery that meet the challenges of today’s fast-paced market. West designed AccelTRA components around the ideas of quality, speed and simplicity to help address the unique needs of generic drug manufacturers to be able to quickly respond to un-forecasted market demand while meeting increasing quality standards. The RTS components were made available in India earlier this year, and the RTU gamma sterilized components are now available.

Elaborating about the new product launch, Alagu Subramaniam, Managing Director, West India said, “The AccelTRA component program offers delivery times and a single next-generation formulation that helps our customers in India stay competitive and move product to market quickly. By partnering with West, customers receive reliable and safe products that may help to mitigate risks as they navigate the regulatory approval process.”

West is highlighting its expanded innovations for global customers and their patients with the introduction of an AccelTRA component line extension. “This product line provides greater flexibility in a stricter regulatory environment to customers who need a high-performing elastomer that leverages West’s 4031 formula, with optimized product lead times, and global warehousing to help our customers get their products to market quickly,” added Subramaniam.

Launched in March 2017, the AccelTRA component program’s high-quality 4031/45 elastomer formulation enables optimized lead times, extremely low particulate levels and can withstand multiple punctures. These features help to reduce patient risk and ensure the drug and its packaging meet strict standards for quality set by regulatory agencies.

Through the AccelTRA component program, West can provide generic drug manufacturers with sample components for injectable drug packaging in as little as one week and commercial quantities in six weeks. Available globally, the high-quality components are offered either Ready to Sterilize (RTS) or Ready to Use (RTU), have an industry-leading extractables profile and meet United States Pharmacopeia (USP) and European Pharmacopoeia (EP) compliance requirements.

AccelTRA products are currently stocked in India to deliver speed to the local generic drug manufacturers. West’s presence in India began in 2004 with a commercial office in Hyderabad, and has since expanded with the establishment of a manufacturing plant in Sri City in 2014 and a Digital Technology Center (DTC) in Bengaluru in 2019.