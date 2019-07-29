‘We strive to provide our expertise in developing complete solutions for our customers’

Amar Kaul, Chairman and Managing Director, Ingersoll Rand India, reveals more about the future of compressed air business for the pharma sector and his company’s strategies to leverage the potential in this sphere, in an interaction with Tarannum Rana

We understand that Ingersoll Rand is a manufacturer for various industries. How much of your business is dedicated to the pharmaceutical industry?

In the pharma manufacturing industry, a number of applications are required for compressed air and each application may require air of differing pressures and purities. The pharma industry also requires oil free compressors which meets the stringent air quality requirements. As the industry is growing, so has the use of compressed air for equipment, and instrument air operation. The pharma industry is an important market for us and we have a significant focus. Ingersoll Rand is a world leader in creating comfortable, sustainable and efficient environments. With a legacy of 100 years, we have been a trusted global provider of compressed air systems and solutions. Our objective is not just to provide air but a peace of mind which comes from having a compressed air supply that seamlessly meets customer’s needs.

Can you shed some light on the eco- friendly products that the company manufactures?

Ingersoll Rand is a global leader in producing world-class compressed air technologies. We offer a unique and reliable oil free compressor — Nirvana. It comes with an energy efficient Hybrid Permanent Motor (HPM) with built in variable frequency drive (VSD). This innovative compressor is loaded with a unique feature which saves huge energy during low and fluctuating demands at the plant. Apart from being a 100 per cent oil free compressor, it also delivers Class 0 quality pharma air for the customer. We have also recently launched TA2000 Centrifugal compressors. It offers efficient, economical and reliable solutions for delivering compressed air. It starts from 500 cfm up to 1650 cfm delivering 100 per cent oil free Class 0 pharmaceutical air to the customer. The power consumed by this machine is the lowest in the industry with complete consistency in efficiency throughout the process.

Often sustainability results in higher investment costs. How do you deal with this cost sensitivity?

At Ingersoll Rand, we strive to provide our expertise in developing complete solutions for our customers. Basis our customer’s feedback, we have designed our solutions around three key aspects which is critical to a ‘worry-free’ compressed air system: –

Efficiency: Our technological advanced products has been designed to give maximum energy efficiency and minimal impact on the environment

Reliability: Today, customers are looking at products which offer value for money along with all the advanced features, highest return on investment over an extended period of time. We have built our products to deliver high output, for a worry-free experience for our customers.

Productivity: We design our products that are easy to install, operate and maintain. It helps in managing the time of the customers and enhance their productivity.

How important is India in Ingersoll Rand’s global business strategy, especially when it comes to the Indian pharma industry?

India is a key market for Ingersoll Rand globally with the pharma industry being an important vertical. Indian pharma accounts for 20 per cent of global exports in generics. In 2019, these exports are expected to cross $19 billion. The domestic market is also expected to reach $27.9 billion by 2020. The Indian biotech industry is also estimated to grow to $100 billion by 2024-25. (Source: https://www. ibef.org/ download/ Pharmaceuticals-Report-June-2018.pdf)

With the growing pharma market and potential in the sector, combined with the fact that compressed air is a major utility required at any plant, Ingersoll Rand has a huge focus to drive business in this sector.

What sets Ingersoll Rand apart from its competitors? Why should any company prefer it?

Ingersoll Rand comes with a legacy of more than 100 years in manufacturing and packaging of air compressors. Product improvement and development is a continuous process at Ingersoll rand. Over the years, the company has developed and introduced market leading products which are designed to reduce the operating costs, minimising our customer’s risk which are designed to improve customer’s ROIC. Ingersoll Rand designs its compressors for reliability first! We have also launched the world’s smallest centrifugal compressor with range starting from 160kw. This unique solution offers the best-in-class efficiency, high reliability, energy efficiency and lowest life cycle cost. Ingersoll Rand’s life cycle management and predictable spent on compressed air systems with reduction year over year is a need to stay competitive in market for pharma industry. This is where Ingersoll Rand’s revolutionary equipment insurance policy – Lowest Total Cost of Ownership (CARE offerings) gives the customer predictable spent, uptime and peace of mind.

What are the company’s expansion plan in India?

Our largest manufacturing facility is present in Ahmedabad, Naroda since 1965. Recently, the facility was upgraded with a fresh investment of more than Rs 100 crores to make it a state-of-the-art lean manufacturing plant. Air compressors are being manufactured here with a range starting from 0.5 kW till 3MW. Some of the salient features of the manufacturing plant are: –

Designed and constructed as per Seismic Codes

‘IGBC’ Green Build compliant

FM Global compliant

Lean process (3P) designed product lines

State-of-the-art test infrastructure fully complying with safety norms

Ingersoll Rand also have two engineering R&D centres based in Bengaluru and Chennai which contributes to the company’s global growth by providing high-tech, niche engineering solutions and technologies, as well as support regional product development.

