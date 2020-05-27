Videojet upgrades the 9550 Label Print and Apply (LPA) system with a new 6” printhead option

Read Article

Videojet Technologies, a global leader in coding, marking and printing solutions, is pleased to announce the introduction of the new Videojet 9550 6” Label Print & Apply (LPA) system for Direct Apply Labeling applications. By expanding the printing capability of the hugely successful 9550 2” & 4” LPA systems, Videojet is now able to offer the 9550’s industry leading performance to a wider audience.

Since launching, over 7,000 Videojet 9550 Direct Apply™ units have been installed across the world helping manufacturers overcome their labeling challenges. The Videojet 9550 LPA system has proved hugely successful, due to the innovative design eliminating mechanical adjustments, wear parts and failure points that cause everyday operational problems. Using Intelligent Motion™ technology, the entire machine is automatically and precisely controlled from the beginning to the end of the shift.

As manufacturers implement lean practices, operations teams are focused on high value tasks with limited time to focus on end-of-line labeling systems that require mechanical adjustments and frequent intervention. Responding to these needs, Videojet Technologies has taken an innovative approach to Label Print & Apply (LPA) design with the Videojet 9550 to address, and fix, the common causes of lost productivity. The 9550 design removes the mechanisms that frequently cause everyday operational problems, such as label jams and routine manual adjustments. The 9550 with Direct Apply places the label onto the pack without the need for a tamp or air blast applicator, achieving throughput of up to 150 packs per minute for typical 4” x 6” GS1 barcode labels, dependent on environment, label quality and substrate). This means it never misses a label, even after line build-backs. By incorporating Intelligent Motion™ technology, the entire system is precisely and electronically controlled, targeting zero unscheduled downtime on production lines.

Manual adjustments are one of the main causes of daily operational problems, resulting in costly downtime and production loss. The direct drive system, with Intelligent Motion™ technology, feeds and places labels accurately even at high line speeds without the use of manual adjustments, clutches or nip rollers. No adjustments means that only two operator touches are now required to manage job selection and web changeover, complemented by a collapsible mandrel to ensure quick label changes. The Direct Drive system with Intelligent Motion™ technology, unlike conventional print & apply labelers, controls the entire label path ensuring web tension is maintained from start to finish, irrespective of speed or label size.

The unique ability of the new Videojet 9550 Direct Apply system, removes the need for complex applicators for mainstream top or side label applications, reducing the number of labels being incorrectly applied or mangled during application. Requiring no factory air, the new system is the only solution to print and directly apply labels to cases and trays at high speed. The 9550’s print engine also incorporates Intelligent Motion™ technology for precise ribbon feed and printhead control, ensuring optimum print quality and improved performance. Through use of a clutch-less ribbon drive, the 9550 substantially reduces ribbon waste and improves printhead life.

The trends toward increasing retailer and regulatory requirements and increasing SKU complexity is a main concern for manufacturers seeking to safeguard their operations from costly labeling errors. In order to help manufacturers improve quality and adhere to applicable standards, the 9550 comes equipped with the Videojet industry-leading CLARiTY touch screen interface which includes intuitive job selection, comprehensive feedback and diagnostics to minimize human error. This single, easy-to-use interface provides manufacturers with built-in Code Assurance solutions that focus on getting the right label on the right case, time after time.

For more information about the Videojet 9550 LPA system, visit http://www.videojet.com.