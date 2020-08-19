UK MHRA inspection of Strides facility at Puducherry concludes successfully

Read Article

Strides Pharma Science announced the successful completion of the inspection carried out by the UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (UK MHRA) at its Puducherry facility between 15-18 October 2019. The company has received renewed good manufacturing practices (GMP) certificate thereby confirming successful closure of the inspection. The Puducherry facility caters to the US, other regulated markets and Institutional businesses. It has capabilities to produce finished dosage formulation products across multiple dosage formats.

Commenting on the development, Dr R Ananthanarayanan, MD & CEO, remarked, “We are pleased with the positive outcome of the inspection by the UK MHRA at our Puducherry facility. The inspection was conducted a few months after the USFDA inspection that resulted in the Warning Letter. We stay focused on getting the facility reclassified with the USFDA.”