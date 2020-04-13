Tube Filling Machine: Coronavirus Testing

Read Article

Background

Corona testing is preform in several steps. Initially, samples are taken from the nose and mouth using a test tube inserted. In the lab, the specimen will be transferred to the liquid that preserves the fluid. Maximum filling of the test tubes with the liquid requires automatic filling by a machine. This type of machine will increase the production of the test liquid production.

Machine Operation

Human Resources – 3 operators per shift

 Loading

 Manual loading of Tubes in tube nest (single unit nest)

 Nests are circulating in a closed loop conveyor

 Filling – Automatic 4 heads

 Stoppering

 Manual location of stopper on tubes after filling (Option for Automatic)

 Tube cover Close

 Automatic closing by 2 disks and side conveyor to prevent spinning of tube

 Unloading

 Manual unloading

 Empty nests return to process start by turning table and conveyor Specifications

 Speed: Up to 4,000 tubes an hour

 Automatic filling by 4 peristaltic pumps

 Tube count by counting sensor

 Tube detection sensor, no tube no filling Delivery

Machine will be ready for delivery at manufacturing site within 2 weeks from order

About Biopharmax:

Biopharmax is a global design and construction provider of manufacturing facilities and systems for Biotechnology, and Pharmaceutical manufacturers. For over 40 years Biopharmax has catered industry leaders around the world and has obtained unique capabilities in process engineering and technology transfer related projects. Biopharmax process design expertise combined with a Turnkey execution assures our clients of a high end production facility completed on time, within a budget and with full compliance to the required standard.