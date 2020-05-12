Thermo Fisher to host live webinar on vaccine research and manufacturing in India

Read Article

Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, announced that it will host an informative webinar to garner knowledge about the COVID-19 solutions. “We are working with government agencies and researchers to ensure priority access to instruments, consumables, safety supplies and other products to address the outbreak–particularly in analysis of the virus, diagnosis and personal protection,” the company stated.

For the webinar, the company has invited customers, whether they’re an emerging biotech developing a rare disease therapy, or a high-volume pharmaceutical manufacturer, to learn more about products and technologies for rapid pathogen detection and accelerating vaccine development and manufacturing. “This webinar would also be valuable for academicians, industry researchers and diagnostic laboratories,” stated a press release issued by Thermo Fisher.

The webinar’s panel will include the following participants from Thermo Fisher: Amit Chopra, managing director, India and Middle East; Savita Bhosekar, scientific support manager, Life Sciences Solutions; Dr Rajesh Bhagwat, general manager, Bioproduction, Life Sciences Solutions; and Dr Sangeeta Thatai, product specialist lead, Biosciences.

“Our portfolio offers capabilities ranging from pathogen detection, epidemiological studies and potential vaccine development to supporting clinical trials and contract development and manufacturing needs of pharma and biotech companies, and more. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer, and the COVID-19 outbreak is a powerful reminder of the importance of that mission”, said Amit Chopra

This webinar will offer insights on the company’s workflows by combining capabilities across Thermo Fisher to deliver products faster, with high quality and improved consistency.

The live webinar is exclusive to India and is scheduled on 13th May, Wednesday, at 11.30 am IST.