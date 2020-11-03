The Eppendorf Way to Do it: Move It Adjustable Spacing Pipettes

Read Article

With Move It, Eppendorf AG announces the market entry for Adjustable Spacing Pipettes, which they have redefined from scratch according to their own premium standards. Eppendorf thus responds to customer requests for an efficient and safe solution for synchronous pipetting of a series of samples between different vessel formats, such as between tubes and plates. The operating time compared to the use of single-channel pipettes is thus significantly reduced. What is unique about the new Move It is that it offers this solution without any tubing connections between cone and piston-cylinder system. This achievement offers outstanding advantages in terms of performance: Fewer moving, often fragile parts increase precision and durability. Autoclavability is also enabled, which additionally increases user and sample-safety.

In practice, single-channel pipettes have been used to transfer individual samples from one vessel format to another. This is an inefficient type of tedious and error-prone routine work. When loading 384- well microplates, for example, it requires concentrated back and forth pipetting up to 384 times. Move It significantly accelerates and simplifies the workflow when frequent format changes are required. It also has a positive influence on profitability, since it is known that time is money.

Peter Schmidt, Business Manager, Eppendorf AG explains another plus, “Our product engineers have developed a special design concept for a well-balanced and ergonomic pipette. Further, the manual adjustment of the tip distance with the adjustment knob makes it possible to maintain this relaxed ergonomic hand position even during format change”.

Move It is available with 4, 6, 8, and 12 channels, mechanical or electronic. Let’s get ready to Move It!

More information will be available at www.eppendorf.com/move-it