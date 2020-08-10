Susheel Pillai is the new CEO of ACG Inspection

Read Article

ACG has announced the promotion of Susheel Pillai as the new CEO of ACG Inspection. Pillai has been associated with ACG for the last 16 years and has been part of the group’s different business units in various capacities. He was previously the Head of India operations as well as Global Sales Head. In his new role, in addition to growing the business of Inspection and Track & Trace Systems, he will also be responsible for introducing new technology, onboarding key talent, and extending ACG Inspection’s footprint across the globe. He will be based out of Mumbai.

With close to 30 years of a proven track record of managing international business, he has been closely involved in designing and implementing transformational initiatives of the group, executing core business development strategies, building sales organisations across the globe as well as developing emerging leaders. He takes over from Ettore Cucchetti, who has decided to move back to his home country following five successful years at ACG.

Commenting on the appointment, Karan Singh, MD, ACG, said, “Susheel has played an instrumental role in developing and expanding the ACG Inspections portfolio. He is the perfect fit for the exciting and challenging role, as the focus begins to shift towards Industry 4.0.”