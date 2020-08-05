Romaco Innojet appoints Michael Van den Bossche as new joint MD

Read Article

Romaco Holding GmbH has just announced the appointment of Michael Van den Bossche as new MD of Romaco Innojet with effect from 1 August 2020. In his new role, he will be responsible for Sales, Laboratory, Customer Service and Product Management. Van den Bossche will share the management of Romaco Innojet with Bastian Käding, who has been at the helm of the company since 2018 with responsibility for Project Management, Engineering, Operations and Administration.

Prior to joining Romaco Innojet, Belgian-born Van den Bossche, who holds a master’s degree in biochemical engineering, has worked for various international players in the business of processing technologies, process design and development. In the course of his professional career spanning nearly two decades, he has experience in the sale of processing solutions for the pharma and food industries. During the last few years, he has increasingly focused on continuous technologies for manufacturing pharma solids.

“We’re delighted to welcome Michael Van den Bossche on board as new joint Managing Director of Romaco Innojet. His expertise when it comes to strengthening global sales structures and his strategic approach to the development of new business segments are impressive. We’re in no doubt that Mr Van den Bossche will make a lasting contribution to the success of the Romaco Innojet brand,” said Jörg Pieper, CEO, Romaco Group

“I’ve always been very sales-minded and service comes top of my list of priorities. I’m also extremely familiar with the industry and I know exactly what our customers are looking for – in us and in our technologies. The expectations people place in suppliers are particularly high in the pharma industry with its strict regulations. There’s a high demand for enduring technologies and cost-effective solutions that give customers a competitive advantage,” said Van den Bossche.