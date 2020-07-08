OGT’s Cytocell portfolio to become available via Sysmex in China and Spain

Read Article

Oxford Gene Technology (OGT), a Sysmex Group company, recently announced that Cytocell customers in China and Spain will now be able to benefit from the established, comprehensive sales and support services of Sysmex. This significant addition to direct sales of Cytocell fluorescence in situ hybridisation (FISH) products demonstrates the extensive collaboration between OGT and Sysmex, as well as the continuing strategy to reinforce this—further expansions across the entire OGT portfolio are planned in the current financial year.

The expansion involves Sysmex Shanghai, Sysmex Hong Kong and Sysmex Espana. Customers in China will continue to be able to use the current Cytocell distributor, Youning Biotech, however, the addition of Sysmex Shanghai offers broader coverage of the market through a larger commercial organisation – providing OGT with improved access to the Chinese market via the existing Sysmex Shanghai sales team and its extensive network of distributors. Sysmex Espana will be the country’s sole distributor for Cytocell products.

OGT’s Cytocell brand offers the widest range of FISH probes on the market and is well known and respected for its high-quality, reliability and cost-effectiveness as well as its renowned customer support, service and expertise. When purchasing probes via Sysmex, users benefit from all this, as well as the vast reach and reputation that Sysmex has in their established markets.

Commenting on the announcement, Gareth Thomson, Executive VP sales at OGT said: “We’re very pleased to announce these new collaborations with Sysmex Group companies. It builds on a series of success stories in other territories where we work with Sysmex’s distribution network. It provides us with an excellent opportunity to grow significantly in these territories benefitting from the established relationships with major customers in the regions.”

OGT’s CEO, John Anson, added, “Today’s announcement also highlights the wider strengthening of our relationship with Sysmex that goes beyond sales and distribution. OGT became part of Sysmex Group three years ago and since then we’ve been seeing ever-closer collaboration in other parts of the company as well—for example in the development of new products for next generation sequencing.”

OGT is also working towards expanding direct sales in certain territories of its CytoSure™ cytogenetics and rare disease, and SureSeq™ cancer NGS portfolios.