METTLER TOLEDO launches new range of flexible XPR precision balances

Lab operators around the world know that a small mistake in weight value can become magnified in subsequent analysis steps. This makes getting weighing right the first time key to analytical success. Efficient weighing also saves time and let users focus on the analysis. New METTLER TOLEDO Excellence XPR precision balances go beyond weighing to support the kind of process efficiency that enhances accuracy, reduces rework and lowers costs thanks to features such as user guidance and sample ID management.

New XPR balance models also include the SmartPan™ weighing pan. This innovative pan delivers results in half the time by minimising air-current effects on the weighing cell for significantly shorter stabilisation and better repeatability—even when weighing in a demanding environment such as a fume cupboard, production environment or high-traffic area.

Normally, particularly at very low minimum weights, a draft shield is needed to produce accurate results. However, opening and closing draft-shield doors add procedural steps, while reducing them increases speed and helps to protect operators from repetitive-motion injuries. Under standard conditions, even a one milligram XPR balance with SmartPan can be used without a draft shield. In the turbulent conditions, these sensitive balances can be used with the draft shield doors open.

XPR precision balances remove the guesswork from sample handling by guiding users through the weighing process via built-in applications or saved customised methods. The results of each step are displayed on the balance notepad where users can add comments and export data, and the ability to print barcode-ready labels ensures results are attributed to the correct step. This avoids sample mix-ups, ensures accurate formulation and creates process traceability.

To learn more about METTLER TOLEDO Excellence XPR precision balances and how you can improve weighing accuracy in six key steps

