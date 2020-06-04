Körber expands market leadership in pharma software

Read Article

The Körber Group announced that it is extending its range of digital solutions for pharma and biotech production with the acquisition of the businesses of Exputec GmbH (Austria) and Exputec Kft (Hungary). Körber is thus reemphasizing its claim of market and technology leadership in the field of pharma software. Exputec strategically complements the existing software portfolio of Werum IT Solutions GmbH. The acquisition was completed effective May 28, 2020.

The Körber Group is expanding its market competence in the biotech industry. For customers of the Körber Business Area Pharma, Exputec solutions are a perfect match with Werum’s market-leading Manufacturing Execution System (MES) PAS-X. Customers can now benefit from a portfolio of software solutions covering the entire pharma product life cycle from a single source.

As a consulting and software company, Exputec specializes in databased process analysis and consulting in the biotech industry and provides its market leading customers with a decisive competitive advantage through in-depth process understanding. Therefore, Exputec is already successful in the global pharma and biotech industry. With their now integrated software competence, Körber and Exputec make an important contribution to improving quality and efficiency from the development to the production process.

Stephan Seifert, Chief Executive Officer of Körber AG, said “With this acquisition, we are reinforcing our market and technology leadership in the field of pharma software in order to be able to provide our customers with even more comprehensive support. At the same time, the acquisition of Exputec is another important milestone in our future-oriented innovation strategy”.

Jörn Gossé, Chief Executive Officer of the Körber Business Area Pharma, added, “I am pleased that we are significantly expanding the software offerings for our customers with the solutions from Exputec. We are now able to support our customers at an even earlier stage of the production process in the digitization of their production”.

“We are very much looking forward to working together with Körber to further digitize and optimize the pharma and biotech production of our international customers. The global and powerful sales network at Körber opens up new opportunities for us to do so,” commented Petra Lubitz, Chief Executive Officer of Exputec.

The acquisition by Körber offers very good growth potential for the combined software unit within the Business Area Pharma. With their global market and customer access, Körber and Exputec can jointly expand the existing portfolio and open up new regional markets and additional customer segments.

The Körber Business Area Pharma is one of the fast growing Business Areas within the Körber Group. In this Business Area, Körber offers solutions and consulting for safe and efficient processes in the development, manufacture, inspection and packaging of pharmaceutical products, including software solutions for efficient and safe production processes. These include the market-leading Pharma Manufacturing Execution System (MES), data analytics solutions, the development and manufacture of secure folding cartons, innovative inspection and packaging machines as well as solutions for the secure traceability of medicines.