Kappa Bioscience appoints Hidayat Ali as Head of Business Development, South Asia

Read Article

Kappa Bioscience AS, maker of K2VITAL vitamin K2 MK-7 is pleased to announce the appointment of Hidayat Ali as Kappa Head of Business Development, South Asia. The position was created in response to rapid regional growth, particularly for Kappa’s microencapsulated K2VITAL DELTA product.

Vitamin K2 is an essential vitamin which helps balance calcium in the body. It is a frequent prescription for osteoporosis in India because it activates the protein which incorporates calcium into bone. K2 is frequently included in bone health formulations that include calcium or other mineral salts. Market studies, however, demonstrate that unprotected K2-7 is not stable with mineral salts and degrades. Kappa’s DELTA product is the only microencapsulated K2-7 with drug approval and import license to India.

Hidayat Ali will be based in Mumbai India. Prior to joining Kappa, he held a position for SEKISUI Chemical, Japan where he oversaw growth of the synthetic amino acid for nearly a decade. His deep experience in the industry also includes positions with Indian companies such as Associated Capsulesand Rusan Pharma Ltd. Hidayat Ali will work alongside S.A. Pharmachem, , Kappa’s long-standing K2VITAL distributor in India and other partners within the South Asian region..

“We were delighted to secure a relationship with Hidayat Ali as part of our campaign to expand the footprint of K2VITAL in important South Asian markets,’’ commented Egil Greve, CEO of Kappa Bioscience. He continued, ‘’Kappa has invested significantly in the DELTA drug approval process to better serve the needs of India’s large and aging population. We’re confident the appointment will expand our growing presence and create new opportunity for Indian brands and marketers.’’

K2VITAL promotes bone and heart health by activating two proteins which balance calcium in the body. K2 is an essential vitamin and is required in all stages of life. Vitamin K2 provides synergistic benefits to calcium, magnesium, and omega-3 in a formulation and is the ‘Perfect Pair’ complement to vitamin D3. Kappa’s microencapsulated K2VITAL DELTA is the market leader in formulations that include minerals where K2 stability is an issue.