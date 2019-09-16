Industry excited by the concept of PURIFY’19 Conclave

The conclave to be held in Hyderabad will provide differentiated content from a galaxy of experts from the industry and a good networking opportunity

Indian pharmaceutical industry is going places. CROs and CRAMS continue to provide immense opportunities. Strong chromatography knowledge and experience of researchers in India is a big asset for the industry. The launch of

PURIFY’19 has thus spread tremendous excitement in these circles and the industry is abuzz sharing notes on how to enhance their skills. The conclave in addition to providing differentiated content from a galaxy of experts from the industry will provide an unique networking opportunity.

“PURIFY’19 is a first time, Chromatography Conclave in India, to unleash the requirements of growing scientific needs and assist scientists in accelerating their discovery, development and manufacturing programmes. This conference will be a gateway to understand advanced technologies and innovative solutions in chromatography and opportunities to see new equipment from various suppliers. An excellent meeting point for all R&D scientists, quality, development and manufacturing heads to explore new trends in separation techniques,” reaffirms Somesh Sharma, GVK Biosciences, Hyderabad.

Organised by CUSTAGE Marketing Solutions, PURIFY’19 Conclave, to be held on December 17, 2019 in Hyderabad (The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace), will be for the first in India, where a conference, dedicated on chromatography purification will help stretch possibilities; be it discovery, development or scaleups.

The Advisory Board will have Katkam Srinivas, Vice President – Business Head, Maithri, MSN Group of Companies, Hyderabad; Rajiv Janjikhel, Executive Director, Alliance Management, Corporate Business Development, Allergan, New Jersey; S Damodharan, Executive Vice President – Operational Excellence & New Technologies, Sai Life Sciences, Hyderabad; Somesh Sharma, Sr Vice President – Discovery & Development Solutions; GVK Biosciences, Hyderabad; YS Lakshmi Narasimham, General Manager – Analytical, Novel Drug Discovery and Development, Lupin (Research Park), Pune and Manish Chawla, Managing Partner, Custage Marketing Solutions, Mumbai. They will bring together unparalleled experience to PURIFY’19 and create a knowledge platform and will provide significant business opportunities to stakeholders in chromatography purification.

The conclave has already started to get a lot of attention from the industry. Book your seat, or present a paper, or have a table presence; a number of opportunities exist for you to connect with this scientific platform.

