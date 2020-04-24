Electrolube launches highly effective antibacterial hand sanitising solution in India

Read Article

Electrolube India, part of the HKW Wentworth Group of companies, has launched a highly effective AF International branded antibacterial hand sanitising solution specifically for the Indian market. The product, created in collaboration with the Research and Development Team based in the UK has been manufactured to World Health Organisation (WHO) recommended formulation and has been independently tested to standard EN1500. The product is available in a handy 500ml bottle with a pump top or flip top for easy application. Simply apply to clean hands after usual washing and rub in the solution until it evaporates.

Electrolube India, based in Bengaluru are sourcing chemicals and manufacturing the product HSL500, locally at their high-tech facilities allowing for swift volume shipment. HSL500 contains the active ingredients Ethanol, Hydrogen Peroxide and Glycerol, in line with the WHO recommended formula. The Indian Government has granted Electrolube India a special manufacturing licence number in order to produce the highly effective antibacterial hand solution, particularly in light of the current health concerns.

Electrolube India’s General Manager, Padmanabha Shaktivelu comments, “HSL500 has been created as a work of collaboration between the Indian and UK Research and Development Teams. Electrolube has received outstanding support from the Government with the processing and speed of the manufacturing licence and are proud to bring this product to our local market.”

As an EN9100 Quality Management System certified manufacturer of specialist chemical products supplying the world’s leading manufacturers of electronic, industrial and domestic devices, Electrolube is a trusted provider of high performance chemical solutions, formulated with the utmost responsibility to the environment and operator.

For further information about the HSL500 Antibacterial Hand Sanitising Solution and further products from Electrolube’s key product groups, which include conformal coatings, thermal management solutions, contact lubricants, service and maintenance aids and cleaning solutions, please visit http://www.electrolube.com.