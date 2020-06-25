DuPont achieves Non-GMO Certification for SeaGel

Read Article

After scrupulous testing of raw material sourcing and manufacturing, SeaGel CAP101 and SeaGel CAP203 non-animal soft capsule technologies achieved Non-GMO Project Verified certification, reinforcing DuPont’s commitment to providing safe, sustainable ingredients that meet industry demand.

Among consumers, the Non-GMO Project Verified seal is the most trusted non-GMO label, providing assurance that the product has completed a rigorous, unbiased evaluation for compliance with the Non-GMO Project Standard. Drug and dietary supplement manufacturers can now turn to DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences to bring that seal to their end-use soft capsule products.

SeaGel offers a plant-based alternative to traditional soft capsules. While soft capsules are one of the most common delivery formats for active ingredients, they are traditionally made with gelatin. Naturally derived from seaweed, SeaGel is animal-free, making it inclusive to vegan, vegetarian, Halal and Kosher diets. Its recent non-GMO designation allows manufacturers incorporating SeaGel into their formulation to appeal to a wider range of consumers.

“As consumers become more informed about what goes into their daily supplements, they’re searching for products that are natural, sustainable and non-GMO,” said Michael Baumann, global strategic marketing manager, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences. “Adding the iconic non-GMO butterfly to their end products helps manufacturers and brand owners provide customers with immediate assurance that a product aligns with their lifestyle needs.”

SeaGel offers manufacturers solutions to a wide range of formulation challenges, and when compared to alternative vegetarian soft capsule technology, it provides superior sealing performance and reduced leakage. Since seaweed has a higher melting point than gelatin, SeaGel soft capsules are more heat stable, ensuring they will not become sticky or melt together inside capsule bottles. Its adaptability to shape, color and coating—plus easy incorporation into existing gelatin manufacturing operations—allows for a wide range of brand strategies with minimum capital investment.

“The dietary supplement market is growing rapidly, with 4,000 new products introduced each year in the US alone,” said Benjamin Roscoe, application development & innovation manager, DuPont Nutrition & Biosciences. “By consistently evolving alongside our customers, we’re empowering them to differentiate from competitors and meet consumer demand with safe, natural and sustainably sourced ingredients.”

As North America’s only third-party non-GMO verification program, the Non-GMO Project’s verification continues to set the industry standard for non-GMO food, drug and beauty products. To achieve qualification, suppliers must first pass a rigorous product evaluation which includes a review of raw material sources, manufacturing practices and finished products to prevent contamination by genetically modified organisms (GMOs).

In achieving the recent certification, DuPont confirms its commitment to thorough and precise specifications, quality ingredients and sustainable practices, enabling manufacturers and brand owners to be transparent about ingredient sourcing and manufacturing processes. Ultimately this leads to increased consumer satisfaction and trust.