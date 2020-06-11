Detailed machine analysis with mapp Cockpit from B&R

Read Article

B&R’s mapp Cockpit is an advanced yet easy-to-use tool for commissioning and troubleshooting machines. Based on standard web technology and OPC UA communication, it’s ready to use at the push of a button with no additional programming.

Information is exchanged between mapp Cockpit and the automation project via the vendor-agnostic OPC UA communication protocol, and displayed in a web-based user interface. As a result, performing diagnostics with mapp Cockpit and a B&R automation system is not just extremely flexible, but also compliant with an established standard.

Easy integration in any application

Axes and axis groups, for example, can be controlled directly in the clearly organized mapp Cockpit dash-board. The commands for the components – which are otherwise available as function blocks – are easily executed with the simple push of a button. How the components react can then be observed in real-time in the Watch window, where all relevant values are displayed in graphic form. You therefore have everything you need without having to install an extra tool.