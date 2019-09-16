Berkeley Lights opens office in Shanghai

The office was established to provide regional marketing and pre-sales service to biotech, pharma and academic customers in China and throughout the APAC region

Berkeley Lights recently announced the opening of a representative office in Pudong, Shanghai. The new location was established to provide regional marketing and pre-sales service to biotech, pharmaceutical, and academic customers in China and throughout the Asia Pacific (APAC) region. Berkeley Lights recently hosted a full-day symposium at its new office location featuring talks from international leaders in cell biology and drug discovery and development and a keynote address from Nobel Laureate, Professor James E Rothman, titled ‘How the Golden Age of Cell Biology is Improving Healthcare while Lowering Costs.’

“There is global interest for Berkeley Lights’ digital cell biology workflow products, and we are seeing accelerated adoption of the Beacon optofluidic platform in China, which is quickly becoming one of the largest markets in the world,” said Dr Eric Hobbs, CEO, Berkeley Lights. “As the demand for our technology continues to expand in the Asia Pacific region, we recognised Shanghai as a prime location to open our first local office to better engage with our APAC customers.”

Professor James E Rothman, who received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine for his discoveries in Cell Biology and is currently Chair of Cell Biology at Yale University and an adviser to Berkeley Lights, was joined by Dr Philip Tagari, Vice President of Research, Amgen, and several other industry experts to discuss global advances in cell biology research, drug discovery and development, and immunotherapeutics.

“Berkeley Lights’ expansion into China strategically aligns with the rapidly growing biologics market in China where accelerating innovative drug development process and improving quality are top priorities for multi-nationals and domestic biopharmaceutical companies,” said Dr Yue Geng, Head of Asia Pacific at Berkeley Lights.

EP News Bureau