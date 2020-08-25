Airnov Healthcare Packaging launches new line of laser-marked sorbent and desiccant canisters

Read Article

Airnov Healthcare Packaging, a provider of controlled atmosphere packaging, is introducing a new line of laser-marked sorbent and desiccant canisters without direct printing or labelling.

“Laser marking produces clean, readable product and warning information with reduced risk of contamination of packaged pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals. It also contributes to a smaller carbon footprint. Laser marking utilises the energy of a highly focused laser beam to produce a combined thermal and photochemical effect that results in permanent marking. Airnov has integrated the lasers on its 1-gram canister lines, with the ability to mark on both sides and without sacrificing the high-speed throughput Airnov is known for. Today’s lasers are high-speed and capable of rendering highly detailed precise imagery and text, and by marking both sides Airnov can include all industry-required symbols and information such as “DO NOT EAT” in multiple languages,” informed the company through a statement.

“The pharma packaging and nutra packaging markets continue to demand a higher level of safety. We have responded by eliminating extraneous materials like inks, paper and adhesives from the packaging system and offering a much purer replacement,” says Nicolas Martinez, global product line manager.

The 1-gram drop-in-style canisters are the same size as standard printed and labelled canisters and provide the same protection against chemical or physical drug degradation due to moisture. The canisters are moulded in white to facilitate laser marking. The colorant used is the same, GRAS material used in bottles throughout the pharma industry.

By eliminating the external supply chain required for inks and labels, laser marking reduces the environmental impact by eliminating the associated transportation, packaging, and waste streams. It also reduces time-to-market for non-standard, custom markings.

Dr Matthias Brommer, Managing Director & CEO, adds, “Laser-marking of canisters represents one of the first innovations launched under our new Airnov brand, and exemplifies our commitment to technology development targeted at satisfying evolving customer demands.”

“Ideal for insertion into pharma and nutra product packaging, canisters can be filled with silica gel for moisture adsorption, activated carbon canisters for odour control and 2-in-1 canisters deliver moisture and odour control in one unit. Airnov canisters are fully compliant with US FDA and EU regulations for use in pharmaceutical applications and comply with US Pharmacopeia USP <670> standard for pharma desiccants. A popular and cost-efficient alternative to desiccant packets, which are supplied on reels and must be cut apart before insertion, the rigid canister construction facilitates continuous hopper feeding and high-speed automatic insertion on standard insertion equipment,” informs the statement.