ACG Films & Foils strengthens its presence in South America

ACG Films & Foils, part of the ACG Group, the only supplier in the world offering end-to-end manufacturing solutions for the pharmaceutical and nutraceutical industry, has further strengthened its global position by adding a coating line to the existing manufacturing in Brazil. The installation of the coating line further underlines the company’s commitment to serve the local customers in South American market with superior products, better and faster.

Further adding to its wide range of capabilities, ACG Films & Foils introduced a new state-of-the-art Polytype coating line at its Shirwal facility in India. The installation of the new Polytype coating line is the first of its kind in Asia. The machine allows a consistent and uniform PVdC coating across the entire film giving excellent formability and machinability on high-speed blister lines.

On expansion of the company’s range of capabilities and commitment to South American market, SR Shivshankar, CEO ACG Films & Foils, said, “We are proud to be the first company in Asia to launch the Polytype coating line. With the addition of the coating line to our Brazil facility, we are also now looking forward to serving our South American customers better. Both the developments aim to strengthen our capabilities to partner with our customers and offer them superior pharma packaging solutions.”

Post the acquisition of the manufacturing plant of Nova Nordeplast of PVC Films in 2017, ACG has followed a series of investments in the LATAM region with addition of Aclar Lamination in January 2018 and the launch of its new capsules manufacturing in Pouso Alegre-Minas Gerais in 2019. This new addition to ACG Nova Nordeplast is a testament to ACG Group’s commitment to investment and growth in South America.