Indian biotech startup secures patent for India’s first Bi-Specific 3rd Generation CAR T cells

Cellogen Therapeutics, a Delhi-based biotech startup, has received regulatory approval for the patent of reportedly, the world’s first indigenously developed Bi-Specific 3rd Generation Chimeric Antigen Receptor T (CAR T) cells. The approval positions India in the global landscape of advanced cell and gene therapies and introduces a new treatment approach for blood cancers.

India ranks third globally in cancer incidence, following the United States and China, and second in cancer-related mortality. According to the GLOBOCAN report by the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), blood cancers account for 8 per cent of all newly diagnosed cancer cases in India. The country reports over 120,000 new cases and 70,000 deaths annually. Leukemia, lymphoma, and multiple myeloma impact thousands of patients each year, including around 30,000 children.

Cellogen Therapeutics’ CAR T cell technology introduces a bi-specific approach to cancer immunotherapy. Unlike conventional CAR T cell therapies that target a single antigen, the company’s platform engages two tumor-specific antigens simultaneously. This approach aims to improve treatment precision and reduce side effects, including cytokine release syndrome and neurotoxicity.

Dr Gaurav Kharya, a clinician and founder of Cellogen Therapeutics, stated, “This approval is a testament to India’s growing expertise in cutting-edge biotechnology and precision medicine. Developing this CAR T product required three years of relentless research and hard work. Our vision has always been to develop world-class therapies that are both accessible and affordable. With this innovation, we aim to provide Indian and global patients with a safer and more effective alternative to existing CAR T cell therapies.”

The development aligns with the Indian government’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative, reflecting the country’s focus on medical innovation. CAR T cell therapy has traditionally been led by Western nations, with treatment costs exceeding $400,000. Cellogen’s technology aims to reduce these costs by over 90 per cent, potentially making life-saving therapies more accessible in low- and middle-income countries.

Cellogen Therapeutics has secured $2 million in funding from NATCO Pharma Limited, which has acquired a 5.38 per cent stake in the company. The startup is preparing for clinical trials in collaboration with Christian Medical College (CMC), Vellore, to assess the therapy’s safety and efficacy. The company is working with regulatory authorities, healthcare institutions, and global partners to expedite the treatment’s availability.

Dr Tanveer Ahmad, lead researcher and an expert in CAR T cell therapy, said, “Our Bi-Specific 3rd Generation CAR T platform is the result of years of rigorous research and development. We have leveraged state-of-the-art cell engineering techniques to create a highly targeted and durable therapy, significantly improving treatment outcomes.”

Cellogen’s research is supported by institutions including the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR), the Regional Centre for Biotechnology, the Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology, and NATCO Pharma.