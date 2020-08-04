Waters Corporation appoints Udit Batra as President and CEO

Read Article

Waters Corporation has appointed Dr Udit Batra as its President and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1, 2020. He will also join Waters’ Board of Directors at that time. He succeeds Christopher O’Connell who will remain in his current roles as President and Chief Executive Officer, and as a member of the Board until September 1, 2020. As previously announced, O’Connell will also remain with Waters as an advisor until the end of this year to support the transition.

Batra most recently served as Chief Executive Officer of the life science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, which operates as MilliporeSigma in the US and Canada, and as a member of its Executive Board, roles he has held since 2014 and 2016, respectively. Prior to that, he spent nearly two and a half years as President and Chief Executive Officer of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany’s Consumer Health business. He oversaw the company’s Bioethics Advisory Panel and had Board responsibility for the global Information Technology function. Before joining Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Batra held several positions of increasing responsibility at Novartis, including Global Head of Corporate Strategy in Switzerland, Country President for the Pharma Business of Novartis in Australia and New Zealand, and the Global Head of Public Health and Market Access in Cambridge, Massachusetts. He also served at the global consultancy McKinsey & Company across the healthcare, consumer and non-profit sectors. Batra started his career at Merck Research Labs in West Point, Pennsylvania as a research engineer.

He currently serves as the Chairman of the Massachusetts High Technology Council and as a Board member on the Boston Chamber of Commerce and MassBio. He is also a member of the Advisory Council at Princeton University’s Department of Chemical Engineering and a member of the Advisory Council at the University of Delaware’s Department of Chemical Engineering. He holds a PhD in Chemical Engineering from Princeton University and a BS in Chemical Engineering from the University of Delaware.

“We are pleased to have identified such an accomplished and experienced candidate and are confident that Udit is the right leader to take Waters to the next level. His focus on commercial execution and innovation, proven ability to build strong and collaborative cultures and intense commitment to serving customers have translated into tangible results. Building on Waters’ strong foundation, we look forward to the Company’s next phase of innovation and growth with Udit at the helm. We are grateful for the continued hard work and leadership of Chris and the entire Waters team to remain focused on our business, continue our progress and ensure a seamless transition,” said Dr Flemming Ornskov, Chairman of the Board.

Batra said, “As a research engineer, I have a deep knowledge of Waters and TA instruments, and I have long admired the Company and its global impact. Waters’ team of world-renowned scientists, researchers and other professionals has consistently delivered scientific and technological excellence to enhance human health and well-being. With a continued focus on organic innovation, strategic M&A and disciplined capital allocation, I am confident we will capitalise on Waters’ significant growth opportunities.”

“Throughout my career, I have focused on starting with listening and learning, embracing challenges and working with talented people. I join Waters with energy and a shared passion for technology development and serving our customers to drive value for shareholders while making the world a better place,” he continued.