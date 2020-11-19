V Krishnakumar joins Eris Lifesciences as Executive Director and COO

Read Article

Eris Lifesciences has appointed V Krishnakumar as Executive Director and COO effective from November 18, 2020. Prior to joining Eris, Krishnakumar was a corporate finance Partner with EY India for more than nine years.

Krishnakumar has over 22 years of professional experience across corporate finance, the pharma industry and management consulting. Through his career in corporate finance spanning 12 years across EY and Avendus Capital, Krishnakumar has completed several marquee M&A and private equity transactions. Prior to that, he was President, Strategy at Piramal Healthcare where he was a startup team member of Piramal’s international business. Krishnakumar started his career as a management consultant with McKinsey & Co where he advised clients across various sectors on topics related to strategy, operations and organisation.

KK is an IIM Calcutta alumnus and a graduate in Computer Technology from VJTI, Mumbai.