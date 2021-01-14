Teknova appoints Neal Goodwin as CSO

Read Article

Teknova, manufacturer of cell culture media and supplements, purification buffers, and molecular biology reagent has appointed Dr Neal Goodwin as Chief Scientific Officer (CSO). Goodwin has 20 years’ experience in biotechnology and therapeutics, with tenures including CSO of Machavert Pharmaceuticals, VP of Corporate Research Development for Champions Oncology and co-founder and former CSO of ProNAi Therapeutics. As CSO at Teknova, Goodwin will expand the company’s research and development capabilities and lead market outreach for innovative products, driving growth in emerging markets and providing greater product development support to customers in the therapeutics sector.

“I’m delighted to be leading the charge in this area and look forward to developing best-in-class solutions for our customers and driving Teknova’s expansion in exciting emerging markets such as cell and gene therapies,” Goodwin said.

On Goodwin’s appointment, Stephen Gunstream, CEO, Teknova said, “We’re delighted to have Neal join us as CSO. A strong R&D department is crucial to be able to quickly respond with the innovative products and the right support as our customers’ progress from R&D, through product development, to commercialisation. Essentially, we are a partner that handles reagent optimisation to deliver GMP products manufactured to specific needs, enabling our customers to focus on getting their products to market as quickly as possible. Neal’s wealth of experience in this area will be of tremendous benefit to the company and all our customers.”