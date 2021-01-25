Takeda named under ‘Top Employers in 2021’ in India

Read Article

Takeda India has been named a Top Employer in 2021 by Top Employers Institute. This is also the fourth year in a row Takeda has received the global Top Employer status. Takeda also received four regional certifications for Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Middle East.

Of the 38 Takeda local operating companies (LOCs) that were accredited this year, 24 are in Takeda’s Growth & Emerging Markets Business Unit, including India.

“We are delighted to be named as Top Employer in India. At Takeda, empowering our people to shine is of utmost importance as we firmly believe that this is key in helping them give their best in our commitment to meet the needs of patients in the emerging markets,” said Anoop Kamat, Head of HR.

David Plink, CEO, Top Employers Institute commented, “Takeda continues to show its dedication to its employees globally and locally, and we congratulate them for the fourth year in a row of global Top Employer certification.”

The Top Employers Institute program certifies organisations based on the participation and results of their HR Best Practices Survey. This survey covers six HR domains consisting of 20 people-centric topics such as career development, culture, diversity and inclusion, learning, sustainability, values, well-being and work environment.

“Takeda surpassed the requirements of Top Employers Institute, excelling in the areas of values, ethics and integrity, organisational change, leadership, sustainability, performance management, and engagement,” informs a statement from the company. The 38 LOCs that received accreditation in the geographic areas as defined by the Institute are: