Lupin Foundation organises Dr Desh Bandhu Gupta Memorial Lecture in New Delhi

Lupin Foundation, the CSR arm of leading pharmaceutical company Lupin organised a memorial lecture to remember their Founder and Chairman, Dr Desh Bandhu Gupta on his second death anniversary. The lecture was held at the India International Centre, New Delhi on June 26, 2019.

Inaugurated and introduced by Sita Ram Gupta, Executive Director, Lupin Human Welfare & Research Foundation (LHWRF), the event hosted over 200 dignitaries. It was also graced by Sompal Shastri, Former Union Minister for Agriculture, Uma Suresh Prabhu, IC Shrivastava, Ex IAS Officer and Ex Collector of Bharatpur District and Yaduvendra Mathur, Special

Secretary, NITI Aayog.

Sompal Shastri addressed the audience with the first Dr Desh Bandhu Gupta Memorial Lecture wherein he spoke about the efforts undertaken to overcome rural distress. Speaking about the event, Gupta said, “Lupin Foundation today remembers its guiding light Dr Desh Bandhu Gupta for his philanthropic and pioneering efforts in India’s CSR space. His far-sighted leadership enabled us to touch lives of over 2.8 million people in more than 4371 villages across the country through a growth-oriented model of rural development. Our job is not yet over, we will continue to strive hard and keep his vision alive for betterment of rural development.”

EP News Bureau