HDFC founder, Aditya Puri joins Strides Group as Advisor and Director of Stelis Biopharma

Strides Pharma Science announced that Aditya Puri joins the Strides Group as an Advisor and also will be a Director of its associate Company, Stelis Biopharma. Puri was the founder-MD and CEO of HDFC Bank from its inception in 1994 until his retirement from the position in October 2020, earning the distinction of having been the longest-serving head of a private bank in India. Under his stewardship, HDFC became India’s largest private sector lender by assets, India’s most valuable bank by market capitalisation and India’s most valuable brand for the sixth consecutive year in 2019. Prior to setting up HDFC Bank, he was CEO of Citibank Malaysia with nearly two decades of overall banking experience across markets with Citibank.

Puri has been conferred with several prestigious awards, accolades and titles for his exceptional contribution to Indian industry. He was inducted into the Chartered Accountants Hall of Fame by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), becoming the first member of ICAI to be honoured with this award.

Puri said, “I look forward to working with Arun and building world-class institutions to produce high-quality affordable biotherapeutics and CDMO services including those needed to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Group’s established parentage, global success and headstart in terms of basic infrastructure, gives me the opportunity to be involved in and guide Stelis and other Group endeavours in their exciting growth story.”

Arun Kumar, Founder & Chairman of the Board of Strides, said, “I am delighted to welcome Aditya as our Advisor and to the Stelis Board. This a huge vote of confidence in the potential of Stelis. Aditya’s illustrious legacy is well-known. Having nurtured HDFC Bank since inception, his deep experience will be extremely valuable for the Strides Group and Stelis in particular. With Stelis poised for its next leg of growth, this is the right time to expand the Board, and ensure robust guidance and governance by the best possible industry minds. I look forward to working with Aditya and leveraging his expertise to take Stelis to new heights.”