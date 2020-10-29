CSIR-CDRI scientist, Dr Satish Mishra gets Dr Tulsi Das Chugh Award-2020

Read Article

The Orations & Awards Committee of the National Academy of Medical Sciences (India), selected Dr Satish Mishra, Principal Scientist, Division of Molecular Parasitology and Immunology, CSIR-CDRI, Lucknow for ‘Dr Tulsi Das Chugh Award’ for the year 2020 in recognition of his research work on Malaria parasite’s life cycle which is a complex process involving two hosts and three invasive stages. Invasion in both mammals and mosquitoes requires a coordinated sequence of events to be played out successfully.

His work focused on Secreted Protein with Altered Thrombospondin Repeat (SPATR) which is Essential for Asexual Blood Stages but not Required for Hepatocyte Invasion by the Malaria Parasite Plasmodium Berghei”.This study focuses on the dispensability of SPATR in P. berghei sporozoites and its importance for the establishment of blood-stage infection, further investigation is needed to unravel its precise role during this process.

National Academy of Medical Sciences (India) is an institution which fosters and utilises academic excellence as its resource to meet medical and social goals. A number of prestigious Orations and Awards have been instituted by the Academy and are bestowed upon eminent biomedical scientists in recognition of their outstanding contributions. Over the years the Academy has recognised the outstanding achievements made by the Indian scientists in the field of medicine and allied sciences and conferred Fellowship as well as Membership to the selected persons through a peer-reviewed process and finally voting by all the Fellows.

Dr Tulsi Das Chugh Award carries a Scroll, a Commemorative Medal and Cash Incentive.

(Source:PIB)