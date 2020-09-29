PURIFY’20 to be held in Hyderabad

Read Article

PURIFY, the annual conference dedicated to Chromatography Purification is getting ready to showcase its next edition –PURIFY’20.

PURIFY’19 was a successful event which witnessed fine content being shared with over 113 fellow chromatographers across 19 cities representing 51 companies. 14 industry experts addressed the gathering to share their experience in chromatography purification. Now, Custage Marketing Solutions LLP, Mumbai getting ready to raise the bar with PURIFY’20.

To be held in December 2020 at ITC Kohenur, Hyderabad, PURIFY’20 is going to be on a much grander scale. The ballroom at ITC Kohenur has been booked to ensure comfort and space for a growing number of attendees as well as the galaxy of speakers.

This edition will cover a myriad of topics with high-power quality sessions to empower the attendees for Chromatography Purification of tomorrow, including a breakout session dedicated to bio-molecules.

The last edition, being the maiden one, touched upon a horizontal spectrum of content covering a lot of lateral topics. This edition is positioned to provide insights into various relevant facets that are a part and parcel of the daily routine of purification chromatographers! This event will help purification chromatographers find answers to improve productivity, know about newer technologies, better comprehend the market and regulatory requirements, get updated on the latest technologies, understand best global practices, and gain lots of practical tips to get that additional gram of pure product at the lowest possible price!

With a never-before-experienced networking opportunity, a number of sponsors of PURIFY’19 decided to participate at PURIFY’20 as well. Some even raised their sponsorship levels! What attendees appreciated the most was the networking opportunity with senior management who otherwise aren’t accessible easily. The sponsor list for PURIFY’20 includes renowned brands such as Nilsan Nishotech, Teledyne, YMC, Shimadzu, Buchi, Millennial Scientific, Chemito, Biotage and Daicel.

Another first from PURIFY is its post-event coverage. The industry saw a very elaborate compilation of all that happened at PURIFY’19. The industry was in fact all agog about the quality of content, quality of delegates, choice of speakers and their topics, expansive venue, luck draws etc.

PURIFY’s esteemed advisory board members comprise Katkam Srinivas, VP – Business Head, Maithri, MSN Group of Companies, Hyderabad; S Damodharan, Executive Vice President – Operational Excellence & New Technologies, Sai Life Sciences, Hyderabad; Somesh Sharma, Sr Vice President – Discovery & Development Solutions, GVK Biosciences, Hyderabad; YS Lakshmi Narasimham, General Manager – Analytical, Novel Drug Discovery and Development, Lupin (Research Park), Pune and Manish Chawla, Managing Partner, Custage Marketing Solutions LLP, Mumbai. They come together to bring an unparalleled experience to PURIFY’20 and create a knowledge platform that will provide significant business opportunities to stakeholders in chromatography purification.

Stay updated with the latest updates about PURIFY’20 by following the PURIFY LinkedIn page, a fast-growing virtual platform for all stakeholders in chromatography purification.