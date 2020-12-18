PHARMAP 2021 to be held in Berlin, Germany

Read Article

The Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Packaging Congress (PHARMAP 2021) will take place in Berlin, Germany on the 28-29 of June 2021. It will cover topics on cutting-edge technologies and digitalisation in the manufacturing and packaging processes of the pharma industry.

Pharmaceutical Manufacturing & Packaging Congress is the networking platform for top-management from pharma companies, laboratories, institutions, service companies, manufacturing and packaging technology providers, and IT companies. It is a place for experts to share their cases, exhibitors to showcase their solutions, and industry representatives to discuss pharmacology trends at the same venue.

“The participants will be represented by CIOs and directors of pharma companies, research and manufacturing directors, clinicians, IT project managers, heads from manufacturing and packaging pharma technology companies. As the motto of the Congress is “Navigate the pharmaceutical world”, every participant will be able to make a journey through the sessions dedicated to manufacturing and packaging industry trends and modern solutions,” assure the organisers.

Increasing life expectancy, state of the economy, and level of health care in Europe are representing the achievements of several industries, one of those is pharma. It is now the top-performing high-technology sector, which helps to maintain peoples’ health level by providing them with synthesised drugs.

For pharma executives, the main challenge is to reduce the costs of the manufacturing and packaging processes by optimisation of the existing resources. At the same time, they have to maintain compliance with the safety standards to mitigate risk across the supply chain.

Therefore, the PHARMAP 2021 agenda will be presented by the following topics:

New models for pharma manufacturing and packaging

Technology equipment in manufacturing

Key trends and new standards in pharma packaging

AI and digital development in manufacturing

Smart pharma packaging technologies

Manufacturing continuous production and its regulations

Personalised pharma packaging

Outsourcing and external partnerships as a strategic manufacturing approach

For more details, visit PHARMAP 2021 website: https://bit.ly/32zKdPP

Request the full business program: https://bit.ly/32AgHK1