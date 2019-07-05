Inaugural ceremony

Express Pharma hosted its second edition at Novotel Airport, Hyderabad, recently. FDD Conclave 2019 witnessed leading scientists and R&D heads from pharma organisations and top biotech companies congregate and initiate discussions on key issues in formulation development and drug delivery. This year, under the theme, ‘Preparing for the next frontiers in FDD’, it highlighted the huge potential of drug development and delivery systems to create intellectual property, improving life-cycle management, gaining cost and market differentiation and thus become major determinants of success.