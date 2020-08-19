HEAL Health Connect Solutions to host e-Summit on Emerging Dimensions in Pharma Excellence

Read Article

Considering the need to provide overall health awareness and education to the masses, professionals and industry experts, HEAL Health Connect Solutions has been organising online series of webinars for the last five months. These educative series of webinars consist of various healthcare topics, including pharma.

This time, in collaboration with Express Pharma, HEAL Health Connect Solutions is organising ‘Emerging Dimensions in Pharma Excellence e-Summit’ followed by Pharma Excellence Award on August 20. With an aim to throw light on different aspects of the pharma industry, the e-Summit is split into four sessions, consisting of the following topics.

Challenges faced by pharma industries during COVID-19 times: This topic calls for in-depth discussion and insights to come up with solutions. The pharma industry has a direct connection with any disease, epidemic or pandemic because it comes up with solutions in the form of vaccines or medicines, eventually. Therefore, it is essential to discuss and deliberate on how pharma companies are responding to the rapid challenges arising from the disruption in supply chains and the need for change in existing business processes.

Digital adoption – How much have we been successful? : With everything going digital, it is extremely important for doctors to be well versed with e-consultations and digital presence. Similarly, pharma companies also have to adapt to the new normal and work closely with doctors to bring out a comprehensive healthcare delivery system in these tough times. So, in this discussion, experts will analyse whether pharma and healthcare sectors have been successful in digital adoption.

The new decade of Indian pharma industry post-COVID-19: This topic will examine how prudent and important it is for pharma firms to deploy market intelligence to understand market dynamics and shifts in customer behaviour to understand customer needs, expectations, readiness, accessibility etc. while chalking out their market re-entry and customer re-engagement plans. It will also analyse how the new decade post-COVID-19 could play out for the Indian pharma industry.

The challenges of pharma MSME and solutions: The Indian MSME sector comprises around 64 million enterprises and employs close to 120 million people. It contributes 30 per cent of India’s GDP and constitutes 45 per cent of exports. But, the COVID-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown affected it adversely and its collective production decreased by more than 90 per cent. Therefore, it is important to discuss the challenges of pharma MSMEs and figure out solutions for their growth.

The HEAL Health Connect Solutions has been proactively highlighting such issues since the outbreak of COVID-19. Extensive discussions on the above topics during the e-SUMMIT are expected to streamline operations and help redefine the pharma industry post-COVID-19.

Register @ https://hhconnect.in/ pharmaexcellenceesummit/