Express Pharma honours FR&D leaders and gamechangers

Continuing with its tradition of honouring the FR&D leaders, Express Pharma, a leading publication from the Indian Express Group, hosted the third edition of FDD Leadership Awards recently. Partnered by Ideal Cures, it was held concurrently with the Formulation and Drug Delivery (FDD) Conclave 2018 at Novotel Airport, Hyderabad.

15 professionals in formulation development and drug delivery who are contributing significantly to the growth of this sector were awarded across three categories – Stalwarts, Leaders and Rising Stars. And one pharma veteran with over four decades of experience in this sphere and has traced a glorious career in pharma R&D was honoured with the Lifetime achievement award.

This year’s jury, Vinod Arora, Principal Advisor, Institute of Good Manufacturing Practices India (IGMPI); Pramod Pimplikar, Managing Director, Shalina Laboratories; Dr Praveen Khullar, Head of Global Development Centre, Goa, Sanofi Synthelabo (India) and Ulhas Dhuppad, President R&D, Alkem Laboratories, selected the winners after a rigorous screening and evaluation of all the nominations received. The candidates were judged on the basis of their experience, areas of expertise and the impact of their work towards the progress of their field, amongst other parameters. This year, for the first time, a scientist from the research and academic institute was also recognised and honoured.

The evening began with a Welcome Address by Viveka Roychowdhury, Editor, Express Pharma. She thanked all the delegates and speakers at FDD Conclave 2019 and explained the award methodology and its evaluation process in detail. She also mentioned that this year the jury witnessed an increase of around 15 percent in the number of nominations received. She also informed that the Jury found the selection process quite difficult attesting to the high quality of all nominations.

It was followed by the presentation of awards the winners. Suresh Pareek, MD, Ideal Cures alongwith the jury members and the Scientific Committee joined Roychowdhury in giving away the awards.