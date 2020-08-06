CIMS Medica organises CIMS-Glocal Healthcare Virtual Summit

Read Article

CIMS Medica presents CIMS-Glocal Healthcare Virtual Summit on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 5:30 PM IST onwards. The Summit aims at providing a world-class knowledge-sharing platform with key industry experts/key opinion leaders who thrive towards delivering innovations in healthcare technology solutions. For over 50 years, MIMS/CIMS has been a trusted knowledge source to healthcare communities, dedicated to empowering healthcare professionals passionate about improving lives

The Glocal Healthcare Virtual summit is a webinar being curated by CIMS Medica, with an audience comprising of government officials, CEOs, CIOs, medical directors, pharmacy heads and clinical pharmacists. The goal is to discuss key challenges being faced by healthcare professionals, advancements in the healthcare sector, opportunities and the way forward

The Summit also aims to equip healthcare professionals with the necessary management inputs to mitigate current challenges and will also provide answers and solutions to the unsolved problems in the hospital and healthcare industry in today’s situation.

The event will include conference sessions and panel discussion on topics such as digital health trends, EMR/HIS adoption during COVID-19, healthcare information systems and telemedicine by leading experts from the industry including Praveen Srivastava, Sr Director, CDAC; Gautam Dey, MD & CEO, ICT Healthcare Technology; Dr Naresh Yallapragada, CIO, KIMS Hospital; Arjun Choudhary, CEO, MFine and Col Satyendra Verma, Co-founder, XScale Innovation.

The virtual event will cover practical examples and innovations and will help delegates:

· Understand why digital transformation is the need of the hour

· Learn how each organisation advances through various phases of digital transformation

· Receive insights about best practices to digitise and innovate using exponential technologies

· Learn from top hospitals groups on their digital transformation journey and successes

· In-depth use cases from top hospital chains and other healthcare service providers

To register, click: https://forms.gle/ x6uxDTDfVLTWGGcWA

For more information call: 7021880161/8169864404

Website: www.cimshd.com