CIMS Medica organises Business Excellence Awards 2020

CIMS Medica held the ninth edition of Business Excellence Awards to appreciate and applaud companies whose contribution to the growth and development in the healthcare and pharma industry was commendable. This year the award ceremony was held on December 18, 2020, at The Leela Palace Hotel, New Delhi. It was held under complete government-issued safety guidance for COVID-19, informed CIMS Medica.

The event was attended by key dignitaries and VIPs from the industry. Amarjeet Singh Cheema, Joint Director C-DAC – Head of the Department of Health Informatics Group, CDAC, Noida, was the Guest of Honour. He presented the awards to the winning companies along with Dr Monica Sood Bhatia, MD, CIMS Medica.

In this year’s edition, companies from different fields under the healthcare and pharma industry like Ethnic Biotech, Samson Laboratories, L&T Technology Services & Agappe Diagnostics, Medanta – The Medicity, Sunesta Lifesciences, Triangle Print Communication, SYNOX (A division of Lupin), Zee Lab Pharmacy, GLUCONORM-G, Telista, CHILKUL (Aptus Pharma), Mishkon Research Labs, Lakshmi Prints, and Bluestar Laboratories were awarded.

The Business Excellence Awards provided a common platform to all companies from the healthcare and pharma industry, recognising their innovation and dedication to deliver better healthcare service.