Arab Pharma Manufacturers’ Expo (Virtual Exhibition) to be held on October 10-15, 2020

Arab Pharma Manufacturers’ Expo, an international exhibition on complete pharma manufacturing with a focus on 20 Arabic countries in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, is going to be organised as a VIRTUAL EXHIBITION this year.

The Arab Pharma Manufacturers’ Expo 2020 (Virtual Exhibition) – [APME VE 2020] offers instant business connectivity, global exposure without any geographical barriers, ease of accessibility and business networking through Mobile/Laptop/PC, longer exhibit hours and more exhibit days, live chats to engage prospective suppliers, live webinars, real-time experience with negligible investment, options of affordable packages for cost-effective participation, and the most important, the opportunity to bypass several other associated costs (travel, logistics, accommodation) and time.

The focused pharma markets of the APME VE 2020 are Algeria, Bahrain, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Mauritania, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Somalia, Sudan, Syria, Tunisia, UAE, and Yemen.

The most unique feature of the Arab Pharma Manufacturers’ Expo (Virtual Exhibition) is the incorporation of a complete spectrum of more than 500 categories of the products/services under 18 sections to make the entire process highly user friendly and product-specific.

APME VE 2020 will be held from October 10-15, 2020 and the virtual venue will be www.ArabPharmaExpo.com. It is being jointly organised by the Arab Union of the Manufacturers of Pharmaceuticals and Medical Appliances (AUPAM) and GPE EXPO. It is also supported by the Indian Drug Manufacturers’ Association (IDMA).

The core objectives of organising the Virtual Exhibition for the Arab region is strategic exposure to the untapped potential of the

pharma markets in the region, a knowledge-sharing platform, explore new markets, accelerate exports, showcase products/services, identify local associates to initiate business in MENA Region, and to network with the local drug stores (formulation importers).

The exhibitors’ profiles at the Virtual Exhibition include processing machinery, packaging machinery and materials, analytical and biotech lab instruments, LIMS, glassware, lab reagents and consumables, lab-ware, API manufacturing plants and equipment, APIs, pharma bulk actives, excipients, additives, formulations and contract manufacturing, cleanroom and utility equipment & services, water treatment & management systems, project consultants, turnkey contractors, trade associations, trade publications, and many more

The visitors’ profile of the Virtual Exhibition will include CEOs and top management, corporate management, drug regulatory authorities, manufacturing/production officers, QA, QC and research, pharmacists, contract manufacturers, plant management, plant engineering, maintenance engineering, vendor development and purchase, compliance and regulatory, warehousing and supply chain, equipment, machinery manufacturers, suppliers and distributors, drug stores, API and formulation importers.

For more information, email: [email protected]