Pharma Budget 2020

There should have been a greater impetus to strengthen the R&D backbone of Indian companies

It is notable that strategic allocations have been made in this Budget for agriculture, education, health, water, sanitation and skill development. Allocations in support of the Ayushman Bharat are encouraging and help the country inch closer the ambitious goal of universal healthcare. While we are appreciative of the focus on healthcare capacity creation, we would have loved to see a greater impetus to strengthen the R&D backbone of Indian companies. This is critical for creating sustainable competitiveness in the Indian industry in areas like medical devices where we are trying to reduce import dependence. Triggering intensive innovation engagement would have ideally complemented the medical device cess introduced.