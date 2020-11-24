Vivimed Labs gets approval for six products

Vivimed Labs, a niche specialty chemicals and pharma company announced that it received approvals for three ophthalmic products from its ophthalmic facility and three oral liquid suspension products from its PICS & Health Canada approved site. Both facilities are situated at Hyderabad.

The products are as follows:

Ambroxol Hydrochloride Syrup 15mg/5ml100ml under brand name AMBRO Kid

Ambroxol is a mucolytic agent which reduces the thickness of the sputum. It is used to treat emphysema with bronchitis pneumoconiosis, tracheobronchitis and acute exacerbations of bronchitis

Salbutamol sulphate, Bromhexine HCI, Guaifenesin, Menthol Expectorant under brand name ASKO EXPECTORANT to

Salbutamol used to treat or prevent bronchospasm in patients with asthma, bronchitis, emphysema, and other lung diseases. This medicine is also used to prevent wheezing caused by exercise (exercise-induced bronchospasm).

Bromhexine hydrochloride is used to treat breathing difficulties caused by excessive mucus secretions in the air passages associated with respiratory tract infections.

Guaifenesin (Guaiphenesin or Glyceryl Guaiacolate) is an expectorant. It usually solves over the counter and helps treat congestion in your chest and throat by the common cold, infections, or allergies. The medicine is for a cough and cold to make it easier to cough out through your mouth.

Menthol is a topical analgesic. It works by temporarily relieving minor pain.

Terbutaline sulphate, Bromhexine HCI, Guaifenesin, Menthol Expectorant under brand name BROXIMED EXPECTORANT 100ML

Terbutaline is used to treat breathing ailments symptoms like shortness of breath, chest tightness, wheezing etc.

Dorzolamide Eye drops 5ml under brand name DORZOVIV

Dorzolamide is used to treat high pressure inside the eye due to glaucoma (open angle-type) or other eye diseases (e.g., ocular hypertension).

Moxifloxacin eye drops 5ml under brand name MOXSIVIV

Moxifloxacin is a quinolone antibiotic used to treat bacterial eye infections.

Ofloxacin Eye Drops 5ml under brand name ZENOFLOKS

Ofloxacin is a quinolone antibiotic used to treat bacterial eye infections

Commenting on the approvals, Ramesh Krishnamurthy, CEO of Vivimed Labs said, “These six approvals mark yet another significant milestone for increasing the exports of Vivimed own brands to multiple countries. Vivimed shall be launching 10+ new products in 03/04 FY 2021.”