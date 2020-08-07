Unichem gets US FDA approval for Tolterodine Tartrate tablets

Unichem Laboratories has received ANDA approval for its Tolterodine Tartrate Tablets, USP 1 mg and 2 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of DETROL (tolterodine tartrate) tablets of Pfizer.

Tolterodine tartrate tablets are indicated for the treatment of overactive bladder with symptoms of urge urinary incontinence, urgency, and frequency.

The product will be commercialised from Unichem’s Goa plant.