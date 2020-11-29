Express Pharma


Home  »  Drug approvals  »  Unichem gets US FDA approval for Atenolol and Chlorthalidone Tablets

Unichem gets US FDA approval for Atenolol and Chlorthalidone Tablets

They are indicated for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure

Drug approvalsLatest UpdatesMarket
By EP News Bureau
0 89
Read Article

Unichem Laboratories has received ANDA approval for its Atenolol and Chlorthalidone Tablets, USP 50 mg/25 mg and 100 mg/25 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of TENORETIC (atenolol and chlorthalidone) Tablets of Alvogen Malta Operations.

Atenolol and Chlorthalidone Tablets are indicated for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure.

The product will be commercialized from Unichem’s Ghaziabad Plant.

EP News Bureau
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

 Introducing Smart Autoinjector: Changing the paradigm of usability, cost & size
Know More?
close-image
Want to know more about "Omic's" and it's relevance?
Register Now
close-image