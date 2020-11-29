Unichem gets US FDA approval for Atenolol and Chlorthalidone Tablets

Unichem Laboratories has received ANDA approval for its Atenolol and Chlorthalidone Tablets, USP 50 mg/25 mg and 100 mg/25 mg from the United States Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of TENORETIC (atenolol and chlorthalidone) Tablets of Alvogen Malta Operations.

Atenolol and Chlorthalidone Tablets are indicated for the treatment of hypertension, to lower blood pressure.

The product will be commercialized from Unichem’s Ghaziabad Plant.