Strides gets USFDA approval for Ursodiol tablets

Read Article

Strides Pharma Science announced that its step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global, Singapore, has received approval for Ursodiol tablets USP, 250 mg and 500 mg from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).

The product is a generic version of Urso 250 tablets, 250 mg and Urso Forte tablets, 500 mg, of Allergan Sales.

According to IQVIA MAT June 2020 data, the US market for Ursodiol tablets USP, 250 mg and 500 mg is approximately $ 35 million.

The product will be manufactured at the company’s flagship facility at Bengaluru and will be marketed by Strides Pharma in the US market.

The company has 126 cumulative ANDA filings with USFDA of which 88 ANDAs have been approved and 38 are pending approval.