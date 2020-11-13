NATCO gets US FDA approval for Pomalidomide capsules

Read Article

Natco Pharma announced that its marketing partner, Breckenridge Pharmaceutical, has received final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Pomalidomide Capsules, from the US Food and Drug Administration {USFDA). They are indicated for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

In addition, NATCO and Breckenridge have settled the patent litigation with Celgene (now part of Bristol-Myers Squibb) in the US district court for this product.

Celgene, sells Pomalidomide Capsules under Brand name POMALYST, in the USA market which is indicated for the treatment of patients suffering from multiple myeloma cancer.

As per industry sales data, POMALYST had annual sales of $957 million during the twelve months ending September 2020.