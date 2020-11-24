Micro Labs launches anti-diabetic drug combo, Dapagliflozin plus Metformin

Read Article

Micro Labs has launched anti-diabetic drug combo Dapagliflozin plus Metformin tablets under the brand name ‘ZUCAPRIDE- M.

“ZUCAPRIDE–M comes in two strengths ZUCAPRIDE–M 500 priced at Rs12.80 per tablet and ZUCAPRIDE –M 1000 at Rs 14.80 against Rs 57.70 and Rs 59.80 of existing brands in the market. With this, healthcare providers can pass on the benefit of this new class of drug to millions of diabetes individuals across the country. In terms of monthly savings, a patient can save up to Rs.1347 when prescribed Zucapride M 500 & Rs.1350 when prescribed Zucapride M 1000,” informs a company statement.

“Diabetes is a key area of focus for Micro Labs and with this launch, the company aims to access the Rs 1000 crores SGLT2 inhibitors market, by providing an effective, high quality and world-class treatment option to patients in India. Besides, strong R&D efforts have helped us develop our own API which is at par with the innovator brand,” says Ashok Jain, Executive Director, Micro Labs.

ZUCAPRIDE- M, a once-daily oral treatment indicated as an adjunct to diet and exercise, aims to improve glycaemic control in adults with type 2 diabetes. ZUCAPRIDE -M contains two active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) Dapagliflozin, a novel anti-diabetic class called sodium-glucose co-transporter 2 (SGLT2) inhibitor and Metformin, an oral anti-diabetic drug.

“This combination is set to gain acceptance as second-line therapy for the management of diabetes owing to a large amount of published dapagliflozin data on cardio-renal safety and weight loss in diabetes individuals besides reduction of blood glucose levels” as per Dr S Manjula, Sr VP – Medical Services.

In a recent judgement, the Delhi High Court rejected AstraZeneca’s application seeking a restraining order against marketing anti-diabetes drug Dapagliflozin, thus paving way for Micro Labs to launch the product.





